‘DWTS’: Alec Baldwin Gives Hilaria a 10 & Clears Up Criticism Over Not Smiling (Exclusive)

Tangos... mambos... and sambas! One Hit Wonder night at “Dancing with the Stars” was truly a ballroom blitz with a big surprise: Hilaria Baldwin in the bottom three.

Alec also wanted to clear up some criticism that he didn’t smile when he was in the audience for Week 1.

He said, “I was like, ‘I was nervous.’ I mean, maybe I should have smiled more, I don’t know, but I remember sitting there going, ‘You know, okay, baby, you got it. You got it… Some of these things they write online, I can’t really believe. They said, I gave notes to her and Gleb. I was giving them notes. I’m like, ‘How would I give notes on a dance show?’”