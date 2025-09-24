Celebrity News September 24, 2025
‘DWTS’: Alec Baldwin Gives Hilaria a 10 & Clears Up Criticism Over Not Smiling (Exclusive)
Tangos... mambos... and sambas! One Hit Wonder night at “Dancing with the Stars” was truly a ballroom blitz with a big surprise: Hilaria Baldwin in the bottom three.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi was exclusively with her hubby Alec in NYC, who rated her tango with Gleb Savchenko a 10!
Alec also wanted to clear up some criticism that he didn’t smile when he was in the audience for Week 1.
He said, “I was like, ‘I was nervous.’ I mean, maybe I should have smiled more, I don’t know, but I remember sitting there going, ‘You know, okay, baby, you got it. You got it… Some of these things they write online, I can’t really believe. They said, I gave notes to her and Gleb. I was giving them notes. I’m like, ‘How would I give notes on a dance show?’”
Alec joked, “That famous dance career of mine, you know?”