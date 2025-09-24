Chappell Roan Shocks Herself When She Realizes She’s Only Wearing a Thong Onstage

Getty Images

Chappell Roan’s skimpy concert look caught her own eye during a recent show!

The “Pink Pony Club” singer was performing in Forest Hills, New York, over the weekend when she saw herself on the Jumbotron in a cheeky red-and-black corset.

In a video shared by StubHub, Roan stopped to tell the crowd, “Oh, my God, I forgot my bottom was just a thong. I look up at the screen and see my ass.”

The 27-year-old gave a jaw dropping expression, adding, “I was like, ‘It’s gone.’”

Roan recovered quickly, launching into her song “Love Me Anyway.”

“Extra” caught up with Chappell earlier this year on the Grammys red carpet.

Roan had six nominations, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Roan’s hit song “Good Luck, Babe!” earned her nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

The singer said, “It’s awesome to get recognized, but it’s, like, so awesome that a gay artist and a gay song written by gay people is getting recognized and uplifted.”