Alyssa Milano on Having Breast Implants Removed: ‘Today, I’m Free’

Alyssa Milano, 52, took to Instagram to share that she is having her breast implants removed.

The actress explained, “Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me. I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy. And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

Milano included a photo of herself in a hospital gown and hairnet, writing, “Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants. What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”

She said she was inspired by women like Michelle Visage, who had shared their own implant journeys, for “making it easier for me and countless others.”

The star continued, “Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone. There is so much… joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place.”