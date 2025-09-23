‘The Bachelor’ Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome Baby #4

Instagram

“The Bachelor” couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s bundle of joy has arrived!

The pair welcomed their fourth child on September 18, but they didn’t share it until now.

On Tuesday, Lauren wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world Livvy Rowe Luyendyk. Love you our sweet little angel girl!"

Lauren also included photos of her with their daughter.

On her Instagram Story, Lauren gushed, “Head over heels for our little gal. Feeling blessed beyond measure."

In March, the couple announced that they were expecting.

Along with posting a series of photos of them at the beach, Lauren wrote on Instagram, “Our last missing piece…coming this september👶🏼🤍.”

Lauren and Arie were joined in the photos by their three children, Alessi, Senna, and Lux.

The news came after Arie revealed that he was undergoing a vasectomy reversal.