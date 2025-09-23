Instagram

“Selling the OC” star Alexandra Rose, 30, has a big secret to share!

On Tuesday, Rose announced her pregnancy, writing on Instagram, “I’ve been keeping a little secret for the past 8 months. I am 8 months pregnant with my baby boy. Theodore Alexander Vaughn. He will be born October 19, 2025.”

Along with pics of her baby shower, she showed love to her friend and “Selling the OC” co-star Alexandra Harper. She wrote, “Thank you @alexandra__harper for planning my baby shower from 3000 miles away. Want to know who your real friends are? Pay attentien to who’s around you when you’re pregnant, some people you think are your “friends” aren’t present during those long months, and people you weren’t close with become your some of closest friends. I’m so blessed to have such amazing friends and family in my life 🥺 and I thank God every day for allowing me to bring life into His world. Thank you @aria_ak for taking the best photos as usual!”

Rose didn’t reveal the father of her unborn baby, but Harper might have mentioned the dad-to-be in the comments section.

Harper wrote, “I would do it 100x again for you! It was the perfect day celebrating you, Kevin and Theo. I love you so much!! We can’t wait for Oct 19!!”

Rose also took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of a sonogram of her baby.

Instagram