Rob Lowe’s Update on ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Sequel: ‘Needs to Be Perfect’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

At 61, Rob Lowe is still a Hollywood heartthrob, just like he has been for over 40 years since he ruled the ’80s in his Brat Pack days.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Rob, who gave an update on the “St. Elmo’s Fire” sequel that’s in the works.

He shared, “We’re working on the script right now. We just got to get the script. Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s eager to read it, you know, it’s a special movie and it just needs to be perfect.”

As for a sequel to his ’80s film “About Last Night,” Lowe admitted, “No plans at all, unfortunately.”

Rob also just appeared in “aka Charlie Sheen,” his old high school friend’s new doc.

Lowe has seen the doc, saying, “Charlie has always been such an entertaining [guy]. I’m loving sitting back and watching this moment in the sun for him and so proud of his sobriety.”

Rob is back for Season 4 of his hit game show “The Floor,” which will pit state versus state battling it out!

He commented, “It’s pretty cool to see people fight for bragging rights of their state.”