Celebrity News September 23, 2025
Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Expecting Baby #3
Country singer Luke Combs has another baby on the way with his wife Nicole!
On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child together.
In a joint Instagram, they said, “Third time’s a charm! ✨Baby #3 coming this winter 🤍.”
Luke and Nicole included a video of them showing a sonogram to their sons Beau Lee, 2, and Tex Laurence, 3.
The pair have been together since 2016.
Back in October 2021, Luke gushed to “Extra” about Nicole just after their one-year anniversary.
Combs said of marriage, “The best thing is just having somebody there and just being able to be there for somebody else… There's just this level of comfort in it, you know what I mean? It’s like you always have this person that's there when you need them or vice versa… I'm just enjoying the hell out of it.”