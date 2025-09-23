Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant Are Not Married, Despite Reports

Getty

Rumors bust! Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant did not get hitched over the summer.

A rep for Keanu tells “Extra,” “It is not true. They are not married.”

Reports claimed the longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Europe, but it turns out they never said, “I do.”

Keanu, 61, and Alexandra, 52, started dating in 2018.

Grant celebrated Reeves’ birthday on Instagram in early September with a heart-shaped cake and the message, “To Keanu - who saw this post as a draft! - I am so grateful for your love and partnership.”

And just days ago, she applauded his Broadway show “Waiting for Godot,” calling the production, “Exciting, wildly imaginative, surprising.”

She wrote on Instagram, “To Keanu… your hard work and dedication to trying something new and brave is so inspiring, artist to artist. Your Estragon is unlike any I've seen before - like a boy at times, and then raging like a man when A Boy arrives. Your Estragon is funny, lonely, pensive, philosophical and shares your ability to sleep anywhere, at any time! So honored to go on this creative journey with you!”

Alexandra also gave a shout-out to Alex Winter, who co-starred with Keanu in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” for his work in “Waiting for Godot.”

She wrote, “Alex, you set the bar for friendship and creative collaboration! Viva Vladimir!”

Meanwhile, back in 2023, Keanu gave some insight into their relationship while speaking with People magazine.