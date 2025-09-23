Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel shared his first words on Instagram since he was suspended from late night.

Last week, it was announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was being pulled indefinitely after the host made remarks about responses to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

President Donald Trump and Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr both praised the decision to take Kimmel off the air.

Kimmel, who is set to return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, shared a photo of himself with iconic TV producer Norman Lear and wrote, "Missing this guy today.”

Lear always fought for freedom of speech, including specifically back in 1976.

Time reports that Lear and the Writers Guild of America filed a lawsuit that year against the FCC over a ruling that primetime hours had to be suitable for all ages.

The magazine adds that the U.S. District Court ruled the so-called Family Viewing Policy was a violation of the First Amendment.

Lear passed away in December 2023 at 101.

Kimmel paid tribute to him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," saying, “Last night at around 7 p.m., we lost not only a giant in the world of television, but a great man who was one of the most important and impressive people I ever had the pleasure of meeting."

He continued, “Norman was the genius who brought us some of the greatest television shows and characters of all time."