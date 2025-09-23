First Look at ‘The Bride!’ Teaser Trailer

Check out a teaser trailer for the upcoming film “The Bride!”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, Annette Bening, and Jessie Buckley stars in the movie, which takes place in 1930s Chicago.

The movie centers on a lonely Frankenstein, played by Bale, who askes a scientist to create a companion for him, a revived murdered woman played by Buckley.

Other big names in the cast include Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Saarsgard, and Julianne Hough.