Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Getting ‘Pressure’ to Have Kids from His Mom, Jason Kelce Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged, but they’re already getting some pressure to have kids together!

In the latest episode of “New Heights,” the topic of kids came up when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce discussed their mom Donna.

According to the brothers, parents often rank their kids.

Jason said, “Mom's always had Travis number one. I do know.”

Travis gave his two cents, saying, “Listen, right now right now, Mom has Jason no. 1 because he has kids.”

Jason has three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason didn’t deny Travis’ opinion, commenting, “That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him.”

Their podcast guest Deion Sanders asked Travis, “What you waiting on, Dad? So, what you waiting on?”

While they haven’t gotten married yet, Travis and Taylor are reportedly thinking about all the details of building a life together.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “They absolutely want a family. Their dream is to have kids.”

The insider claimed that the two probably won’t “wait too long” for kids, adding, “She’s in a great space in her career and with her success, and she can take some time away.”