Scarlett Johansson Talks Juggling Work & Parenting & Her Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb are dishing on their new film “Eleanor the Great.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the two about the film, as well as how Scarlett juggles work and parenting!

Scarlett's been busy on a hype tour for her new film, her husband Colin Jost is back to work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Along with their busy careers, it’s back-to-school time for her daughter Rose and their son Cosmo.

Opening up on how they juggle it all, Johansson noted, “We have two wonderful babysitters that are helping us out. So, shout-out to them. Really, truly couldn’t do it without help. It’s hard to balance between two busy schedules, but we do as much as we can.”

June chimed in with, “You make it work.”

Scarlett went on, “I think if you can close the gap by sharing responsibilities as much as possible with the other person and communicating that, how you do it. If you have any tips, I’m open to tips!”

Derek mentioned that he’s having his first child in December, so he doesn’t have any tips yet.

Scarlett responded, “Oh, congratulations! How wonderful! So, you’re gonna be in the mess too.”

“Eleanor the Great” was Scarlett’s directorial debut!

Johansson handpicked her leading lady, June, who is still spry at 95.

Scarlett said, “As soon as I saw June's first take of the first scene we shot, I knew we would work well together”

The movie follows 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein (Squibb) as she moves to New York City for a fresh start. She winds up befriending a 19-year-old student.

When asked about their bond while making the film, Scarlett shared, “I knew we would work well together because we have a similar work ethic. We work in a very similar way.”

June smiled, adding, “I just felt she was never pushy. She was always with me. And it worked.”

As for June’s ability to continue to work and create wonderful work, she stressed, “I’m still trying to find out what's it all about. I am. I just feel with each time I work, I gain something… and so why not? Gosh, it’s exciting.”

Scarlett wanted to direct since she was 12, after acting alongside the late great Robert Redford in “The Horse Whisperer,” which he also directed.