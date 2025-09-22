'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer EJAE Wants to Collab with LISA & Doja Cat (Exclusive)

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

EJAE, who performed and co-wrote the hit song “Golden” from "KPop Demon Hunters," chatted with "Extra" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025 in Las Vegas.

She reacted to the "insane" way the movie has exploded, saying, “You know the term ‘overnight success’? Like, I kind of get that… It was insane. I was in the plane when it came out, so I wasn't expecting anything. I landed and my DMs are just, like, crazy — DMs and followers. So, it was crazy.”

As for her future, EJAE said, “Definitely would love to continue working on ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ It was really hard, but really fun and just songwriting, to be honest.”

She continued, “I would love to keep writing, keep learning how to get better at writing, and work with writers that I always looked up to.”