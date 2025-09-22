Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Baby #3

Getty/Instagram

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The couple welcomed their third child, Rae Florence on September 18.

Karlie and Joshua, who are also the parents of Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2, announced the news on their separate Instagram accounts with precious photos of their newborn daughter.

Their famous friends celebrated the news in the comments.

Tom Brady wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” while Erin and Sara Foster both dropped heart emojis.

Ashley Graham posted, “Hi Rae!!! I cannot wait to meet you!! Enjoy all the snuggles mama!!”

Priyanka Chopra gushed, “Congratulations! Welcome to the world baby Rae!”

Devon Windsor shared, “Congrats ❤️❤️❤️.”

Norah O’Donnell wrote, “Welcome to the world Baby Rae 💕.”

Karlie’s sister Kristine posted a series of two-pink hearts emojis.

Lily Collins shared, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations!!!!”

Christian Siriano commented, “Congratulations omg.”

Christy Turlington posted, “Congratulations, Mama. Welcome to the world,Rae! 💞”

Karlie announced that she is pregnant with their third child back in March.

Along with posting a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉.”

The post also included their two sons, Levi, 3, and Elijah, 20 months, hugging each other.

Karlie and Joshua have been together since 2012. They tied the knot in 2018, celebrating their union with two weddings — one in Upstate New York and the other in Saratoga, Wyoming.