Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi is smitten with this first grandchild!

His son Jake Bongiovi, 23, and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown, 21, recently adopted a daughter. He told Bunnie XO on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast it has been “Crazy, but great. Wonderful.”

Jon, 63, said of welcoming the new addition, “They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild.”

He went on, “It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already. It’s cool.”

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer also praised Millie’s work ethic.

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker,” he said of the “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star. “I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable.”

As for Jake and Millie getting married so young, Jon shared, “They got married very young, but we blessed it because we get it. They are sort of mature beyond their years."

Bon Jovi, who has been married to wife Dorothea for 36 years, said of Brown, “She comes from a family where her parents are still together, and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘Okay, we will support this.’ And it’s working out.”

In August, Millie and Jake announced they were new parents.

In a joint Instagram, they wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they continued. “And then there were 3.”

Meanwhile, Bongiovi and Brown just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, Millie shared a wedding pic and wrote, “1 year married 🤍 I love being your wife.”