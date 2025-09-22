Gary Busey Receives Probation in Criminal Sexual Contact Case

Getty Images

Gary Busey will serve two years’ probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, The New York Times reports.

The 81-year-old actor appeared at the sentencing virtually on Thursday, but did not speak.

His lawyer Blair Zwillman told The New York Times over the weekend, "Mr. Busey is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity.”

The charge stems from allegations that he touched women inappropriately during a meet-and-greet at Monster Mania Con 2022 in New Jersey.

He was arrested, but he denied the claims at the time. Busey later told TMZ, "It was a partner, a camera lady, and me, and two girls... It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not. Nothing happened. It's all false.”

The actor pleaded not guilty in March 2025, but changed his plea to guilty in July. His lawyer suggested a fine as punishment due to health problems.

Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue, however, decided on probation due to Busey’s past run-ins with the law. According to the Courier Post that includes serving probation for trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in 2007 and a hit-and-run in 2021.