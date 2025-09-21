Tom Holland Suffers Concussion Shooting 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Leading man Tom Holland is stepping away from shooting "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" after suffering a concussion on the set.

THR reports Holland, 29, was injured Friday.

Sony is meeting Monday to decide how the shoot will proceed as Holland is on the mend. Nobody else was injured.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the follow-up to Sony's highest-grossing hit ever, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which scored nearly $2 billion in ticket sales, almost double the take of "Spider-Man: Far from Home."

It is being directed by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, and stars Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Holland's real-life girlfriend Zendaya.