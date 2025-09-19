Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci Split After 2 Years

Getty Images

Tim Burton, 67, and Monica Bellucci, 60, are going their separate ways.

They announced their split on Friday in a joint statement to AFP, sharing, "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways."

Paris Match reported the exes met at Cannes in 2006, but didn’t start dating until they reconnected in October 2022 at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon.

At the time, Bellucci presented Burton with a lifetime achievement award on stage. He reportedly said during his acceptance speech, “All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I ever had!”

They were then spotted attending a screening of a reproduction of an 1895 Louis Lumière film.

In June 2023, Monica gushed over Tim in an interview with Elle France, revealing she was in love with Burton, who had cast her in the 2024 film “Beetlejuice 2.”

“What I can say… I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” Bellucci said. “It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

She insisted, "I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

Praising his work, Bellucci shared, "I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot."

The “Spectre” Bond girl previously dated artist Nicolas Lefebvre, but they split in 2019. She was married to actor Vincent Cassel from 1997-2013. They share two daughters.

Burton, who is enjoying major success with his Netflix show “Wednesday,” was married to Lena Gieseke from 1987-1991. He was engaged to actress Lisa Marie, who appeared in his films, from 1993- 2001.