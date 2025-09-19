‘The Voice’: Snoop Dogg Surprises Reba, Niall & Michael with Special Gifts!

NBC

“The Voice” Season 28 is almost here, and coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé are promising next-level singing!

Reba shared, “I think the competition this season is better than I've ever seen.”

The gang agreed, with Niall insisting, “You can’t call it… Everybody’s got some standouts.”

Snoop shared, “This seems like a strong, ‘All four coaches have strong singers.’”

Niall went on, “Like, watching some of those knockouts, like, it is crazy the level of talent leaving the show.”

Reba said the strategy now has to be, “Who is the best singer who would be able to stay in the competition and keep performing and not lose their voice?”

And there’s a lot of love among these coaches as they teased each other, with Reba joking, “I’ve really been surprised how quiet Michael’s been,” joking, “Snoop talks for him a lot.”

Snoop took a playful jab, “We’ve got a puppet thing going on,” as Michael laughed.

The group is completely in tune, except, as Niall pointed out “apart from when it comes to styling.” As he was the only one not dressed in black leather!

Michael joke-whispered to Reba and Snoop, “We’re all going to wear black leather, pass it on.”

Snoop even came bearing gifts! He gave each coach a necklace telling them, “I love y'all more today than I did yesterday. I love you.”