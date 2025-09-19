The Rock, J.Lo & Sydney Sweeney Garner Oscar Buzz with Major Movie Transformations

Sydney Sweeney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson both underwent major physical transformations for their latest roles, and they’re both garnering Oscar buzz!

Sydney stars in "Christy" as real-life pro boxer Christy Martin, and she gained 30 pounds for the role on a milkshake, PB& J and Chick-fil-a diet.

Appearing at the Toronto Film Festival alongside Christy, they talked about her intense training regimen.

When a reporter told her “I heard you actually got hit.” She replied, “Oh yeah, I loved it.”

Catch Sweeney in the dramatic role on November 7.

The Rock’s fans are doing a double take at him as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in “The Smashing Machine,” out October 3.

The film received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival that had Johnson in tears. He later told “Extra’s” Derek Hough, “We went into… making this film for ourselves and to discover things about ourselves. and without an attachment to an outcome, a reception, a reaction. you'd never know.”

And there’s one more transformation that Variety’s Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis says to keep an eye on — Jennifer Lopez in “Kiss of the Spiderwoman.”

He explained, “In this movie, she's playing essentially three different roles,” he said. “She's playing the Spider Woman, the actress who plays the Spider Woman, and then the actress herself that is the dreamlike version of the character.”

Davis added, “You're actually surprised that it's even Jennifer Lopez.”

J.Lo, Dwayne and Sydney could all join what has become an Oscar-winning tradition of transformation.

Clayton shared, “Academy members have always been attracted to those transformations and they want to reward you for your dedication to the craft,” adding, “They're really shedding their good looks and getting into something that is more raw.”