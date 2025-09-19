In honor of her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen!

Her release-party event “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will be in theaters from the album’s day of release, October 3, through Sunday, October 5.

Her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” premiere during the 89-minute program, which will also contain behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the music video.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥.”

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged 💃,” Swift went on. “Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.”

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” won’t just be showing in the U.S., more than 100 hundred countries will also have access, including Canada, Mexico, the U.K., France, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.