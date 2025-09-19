‘Mormon Wives’ Stars Whitney Leavitt & Jen Affleck on ‘DWTS’ Face-off

Disney/Andrew Eccles

First, they delivered high drama in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” and now Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck are both in it to win it on “Dancing with the Stars”!

During the premiere episode of “DWTS,” “Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Jen, who shared, “I think we both want to it just as much and I think we’re happy for each other. I’m rooting for her. Whoever gets it, I think we’ll both be happy.”

Their ballroom face-off had their “Mormon Wives” co-star and next “Bachelorette” star Taylor Frankie Paul sitting front row and applauding their new gig.

Both gained fame as dancing mommy influencers.

Jen recently told “Extra” host Derek Hough, “I’ve been doing it for awhile but at home in my kitchen on the countertops and now I get to do it on the real, real thing.”

Jen’s last name became a trending storyline on her Hulu reality show.

Ben Affleck got a kick out of it too! Jen and Ben recently starred in a “Dunkin Donuts” commercial together!