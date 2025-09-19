Josh Duhamel Admits Dad Struggles with Busy Work Schedule (Exclusive)

Olivia Wong

Josh Duhamel is dishing on his new film "London Calling,” in which he plays a down-on-his luck hitman who’s forced to babysit the teenage son of his new crime boss.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Josh about his role, which really hits close to home as a dad of two boys.

Josh opened up about struggling with wondering if he’s measuring up as a dad as a working actor.

He said, “Am I doing enough? I feel like I am, but this business takes you all around the world, which can be fun, but it also can be really tough, because you really want to be there and you don’t want to miss those moments with your kids.”

In the movie, Duhamel’s character hasn’t seen his son in a year. He shared, “He misses his family, misses his son, realizes that he hasn’t done all the things he should have, and he’s just not in a great place.”