‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

Getty Images

Brett James, who won a Grammy for co-writing Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” tragically died in a plane crash on Thursday. He was 57.

According to FOX 17, a small-engine plane registered to James crashed near an elementary school in Franklin, North Carolina. All three people on board, including Brett, reportedly died.

The FAA said in a statement, “A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame also confirmed James’ death, writing, “We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James… a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18. He was 57.”

Brett wrote and co-wrote many country hits, including Kenny Chesney and Uncle Kracker’s “When the Sun Goes Down,” Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova,” Martina McBride’s “Blessed,” and Taylor Swift’s “A Perfectly Good Heart.”

Brett was named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year twice.

Dierks Bentley, who worked with James on the song “I Hold On," shared on Instagram, “When I sing that song live, I’m always thinking of my dad, but I also think about that day we wrote it … Our friendship and that song changed my life. 💔 Prayers for his family.”

Jason Aldean, whose song "The Truth" was co-written by Brett, shared on X, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight. I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him. Thoughts and prayers going out to his family. 💔.”