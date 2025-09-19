Jesse Williams & More Stars Celebrate 30 Years of Got Milk's Famous Milk Mustache

Getty Images

“The Studio” made Emmy history with the most wins for a comedy series, but that’s not all actress Keyla Monterroso Mahia is celebrating.

She was joined by “Grey's Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp for the 30th anniversary of Got Milk's famous milk mustache.

Noah shared, “It's an iconic piece of culture for the past 30 years.”

Now get ready for a milk shake-up. The California Milk Processor Board isn't just putting that iconic stash on celebrities. They launched a new milk mustache campaign and this time everyone is a star.

Keyla shared, “I think this is really cool. I mean, it's the first time that they're doing real people.”

Jesse added, “I think it's cool for regular folks to feel like they're a part of [it].”

And that leaves us with only one question: Got milk?