Instagram

“Dance Moms” alum Kalani Hilliker, 24, is married!

On Thursday, Kalani broke the news that she married Nathan Goldman.

Alongside a video of herself jumping into Lake Como, Italy, she wrote on Instagram, “1st dip as a WIFE!!!!”

Hilliker hasn’t posted any wedding pics yet, but her co-star JoJo Siwa shared some video from the reception.

Along with a dancing video, JoJo wrote on Instagram, “Boss Ladies a decade later on the dance floor at Kalani’s WEDDING!😭🤍💍💒 (and to make it even better video credit is Dance Mom Jill, hearing her little cheer for us feels so nostalgic🥹).”

Two months before the wedding, Kalani celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

She documented the bachelorette party on social media. She wrote on one Instagram post, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! 🎲👰🏻‍♀️ @wynnlasvegas @encorebeachclub @gnogetaways.”

A year ago, Nathan proposed to Kalani during a vacation to Lake Como, Italy.

She gushed, “A lifetime of this. I couldn’t be lucky enough or more grateful to get to be your fiancé. I love you forever Nathan🤍🦋."