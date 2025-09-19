Getty Images

Nearly two years after their split, “F1” star Damson Idris and model Lori Harvey have everyone wondering if they are back together!

In photos obtained by TMZ, Damson and Lori were seen enjoying each other’s company during a vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

At one point, Damson was seen wrapping his arm around Lori as they enjoyed a stroll on the beach.

For the outing, Damson opted for black Prada trunks, while Lori showed off her body in a black bikini.

In November 2023, the two announced their split.

In a joint statement, they told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”