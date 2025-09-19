'90 Day Fiancé’: First Look at Darcey & Georgi's Wedding-Anniversary Party (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at Darcey and Georgi's wedding-anniversary party on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Stacey and Florian walk into an awkward and silent situation, as Stacey explains, “We're walking into Darcy and Georgie's wedding anniversary party, and I'm blown away how beautiful the venue is… It's elegant, classy… but it's very silent, and everybody's, like, staring us down.”

She says of her twin, “I'm thinking to myself, like, maybe these people think I'm Darcey and they're like, ‘Who's this guy next to me?’”

Meanwhile, Darcey confesses, “I'm about to meet the rest of his family. That's a lot of pressure for me because to feel accepted into their family is the most beautiful feeling. And I just want to make sure that everybody loves me.”