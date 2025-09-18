‘Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans: The José Ramos Story’ Will Screen at Whittier Film Festival

The inaugural Whittier Film Festival is taking place this weekend, bringing independent cinema to Whittier, California.

One of the films that will be shown is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans: The José Ramos Story,” which centers on a man’s mission to honor Vietnam veterans who didn’t receive the homecoming they deserved.

The documentary will feature interviews, archival footage, and heartfelt moments to capture the essence of both the struggles and triumphs of a generation of heroes.