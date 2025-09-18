Victoria Beckham Breaks Down in Tears & Takes on the Haters in New Docuseries Trailer

Netflix

Victoria Beckham is a global pop star and one half of a superstar couple with her footballer husband David.

Now, 29 years since she skyrocketed to fame as one of the Spice Girls, the ultra-private Victoria is finally showing her emotional side in the brand-new trailer for her upcoming Netflix doc, “Victoria Beckham.”

The film reveals the British beauty’s insecurities and the real drama behind the scenes at her fashion empire that last year brought in more than $150 million.

Even David was feeling the hysteria as his wife’s dreams are put to the test. At one point in the trailer, he asked her, “This is what you felt when you came to watch me play football?”

Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, from whom they are reportedly estranged, is not featured in the teaser.

Despite the drama, Beckham broke in the trailer, saying, “I want my kids and David to be proud of me. It's taken so long to get to this point.”

The docuseries will show a 26-year-old marriage that is stronger than ever.

Victoria also opened up about how she felt after the Spice Girls disbanded, saying, “Performing was my dream. The Spice Girls made me accept who I am. And then all of a sudden, it stopped.”