Getty

Melissa Gorga is responding after her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice hinted that she was open to reconciliation.

While chatting with Evan Real and Danny Murphy at Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, Melissa shut down the idea of mending fences.

Gorga explained, “The truth is, for the last year, the door has been closed… [Teresa] has said out loud on multiple platforms, podcasts, whatever it might be, that the door is closed. So, the truth is, I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit.”

She said Teresa’s comments seemed to come “out of nowhere,” insisting, “Neither of us have had any contact in probably two years at this point.”

Giudice was asked about reconciling with her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

She responded, “Never say never.”

Her daughter Gia seemed even more optimistic, saying, “I think everyone can co-exist. Just put your ‘big girl’ panties on and be mature.”

She added, “I think the viewers would wanna see that, too. I think there’s nothing more [to fight over] just because it’s been going on for so long. So, obviously, they’re gonna wanna see some sort of resolution.”

The comments come amid reports that casting decisions are underway for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In 2024, “Extra” spoke with Melissa about the family rift.

She said from the outside people might think, “You guys are a family, get it together,” but confessed, “It is not that easy. She has never been happy for us or our marriage.”

We also spoke with Teresa last year, who said, “We don’t speak.”