Marlon Wayans Talks Dropping 25 Lbs. for ‘HIM,’ Plus ‘Scary Movie 6’ (Exclusive)

Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox and Tyriq Withers chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough about their new football horror film “HIM.”

In the movie, produced by horror king Jordan Peele, a rising star QB (Withers) gets the chance of a lifetime to train with a football legend (Wayans) married to a celebrity influencer (Fox), but everything goes off the rails and terror ensues!

Julia put it this way, “It is like ‘Black Swan’ for guys.”

Marlon weighed in, “I would call it a psychological horror thriller set in the world of football.”

Tyriq quipped, “’Black Swan’ meets ‘Whiplash.’”

Marlon joked that he doesn’t know what the producers were thinking in choosing him to portray a football player, “What are they thinking that I could throw a football?” he joked, “The producers were obviously high.”

Who was his inspiration? “I kind of based it off the intensity of like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant. I went basketball… and Tom Brady.”

Marlon was also influenced by his famous family. He is the younger brother of Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Damon Sr. and Shawn Wayans, teasing, “I thought about if I could raise my brothers in an evil way. If I could be Keenen and I wanted to inflict all the misery they inflicted on me, how would I act?”

Julia dished on playing Marlon’s wife Elsie, saying, “I really just drew on the fact that she comes from very humble beginnings and wanted more for herself and kind of saw him going places and latched on to him, but really he's not the end goal. She has so much more that she wants to do.”

Marlon revealed that he had to whip it into shape for the role.

He said, “It was intense for me. I had to get rid of breasts, man. It was after COVID. I had steak and wine and whiskey. I was just like, are you kidding me? I dropped 25 lbs.”

Marlon joked that with so much unknown during COVID, “I was living… I was spending all my ‘Wayans Brothers’ money.”

Tyriq said he felt like an honorary Wayans after the movie.

“He embraced me with love… with that comes the brotherly jokes” Withers said, adding, “I got the Wayans treatment. So, I like to say I'm an honorary Wayans,” joking, “So I get the trust fund.”

Marlon’s “Scary Movie 6” is coming out next year so Derek had to ask if “HIM” will be spoofed in the comedy. Marlon teased, “There are some Monkey Paw producers here… so I will say no. If they wasn’t… maybe.”