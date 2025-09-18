Jessica Alba Champions Baby of the Year Competition to Raise Money for Baby2Baby

Colossal

Baby of the Year is officially back for 2025 — and it’s cuter than ever! Presented by actress, entrepreneur, and longtime Baby2Baby Board Member Jessica Alba, this nationwide Colossal competition rallies communities across the country to champion their favorite baby in support of Baby2Baby and their mission to provide basic essentials to over one million children in need across the country every year. Paris Hilton and Kelly Rowland are also joining Alba in supporting Baby of the Year and helping spread the word about Baby2Baby’s incredible mission.

This is a do-good, feel-good fundraising campaign. Last year, funds generated through the Baby of the Year Competition resulted in a $24 million grant to Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that has distributed over half a billion critical items, including diapers, clothing, and formula to children in need over the last 14 years.

What is Baby of the Year?

Baby of the Year is a fun online competition celebrating the tiniest trendsetters. Open to babies ages 0–24 months, the competition runs tournament-style, with each round bringing these adorable contenders closer to the crown. The grand prize? A $25,000 cash award (hello, future college fund!) and a feature in a Variety Magazine advertorial — because why shouldn’t fame start early?

Fans can cheer on their favorite cutie by voting. Everyone gets one free vote every 24 hours, and extra votes by donation, which benefit Baby2Baby, can be cast at any time.

Last Year’s Champ

Sloane Maya, the little sweetie pie who captured hearts in 2024, has had quite the year. She has starred in a professional photo shoot, made her debut on Good Morning America, appeared in a few magazine ads, and took home $25,000!

Making a Colossal Impact

As Colossal continues reimagining modern fundraising, Baby of the Year stands out as a heartfelt example of joy with impact. This campaign proves that even the smallest among us can leave a lasting legacy.

To learn more or register your baby, visit babyoftheyear.org.