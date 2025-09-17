Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Peterson Quietly Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are now parents of two!

The couple secretly welcomed their second child together earlier this year, People magazine confirms.

Riley’s grandmother Priscilla Presley also opened up about being great grandmother to her two kids.

While promoting her new memoir “Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis,” Priscilla told the outlet, “That’s what makes me happy, knowing everyone is doing well.”

Riley and Ben are also parents to daughter Tupelo, who was born in the summer of 2022 via surrogate.

In 2023, Riley explained their surrogacy decision, telling Vanity Fair, “I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff. I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.”

Riley was referencing her battle with Lyme disease.