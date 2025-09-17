Celebrity News September 17, 2025
Pics! Bella Hadid Hospitalized
Model Bella Hadid has been hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Hadid posted pics of herself in a hospital bed, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”
In some of the pics, Hadid is hooked up to IVs while lying in bed.
In another photo, Bella is seen enjoying pizza in her hospital bed while watching something on Netflix.
Her hospitalization may be a result of her battle with Lyme disease, but she didn’t specify the reasons.
Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid commented, “❤️Lyme warrior.”
Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid wrote, “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!”
Hadid’s friend Tallulah Willis shared some positive words, writing, “You are so loved sweet bean.”
In 2023, Bella posted similar pics of herself being hooked to IVs.
She wrote on Instagram, “the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼.”
“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” Bella admitted. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”
