NYFW 2025: All the Stylish Stars & Biggest Trends

From every trend on the runway to every star in the front row, “Extra” has everything you need to know as New York Fashion Week wraps up!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman was with Christian Siriano, who shared how his collection was inspired by Marlene Dietrich.

He explained, “She was one of the first women to change it up a bit with androgyny.”

As for what we were going to see on the runway, Siriano said, “We have polka dots, stripes, and beaded plaid.”

Christian also joined forces with Humane World for Animals to promote a cruelty-free collaboration with one model walking the runway in a bra, coat, and pants, featuring an original animal print derived from Humane World for Animals’ newly redesigned logo.

Lafayette 148 creative director Emily spoke to Adam about celebrating three decades of designing for women. That’s probably why Emily’s team is dressing a lot of “The Morning Show’s” cast for Season 4!

She dished, “We worked together on Season 4 to create a lot of the wardrobing.”

Emily worked with the show’s costume designer Sophie de Rakoff, who was also at the fashion show.

When asked what the fashion staple for the fall is, Sophie said, “I think every woman needs a trench coat. It’s going to be the season of the trench.”