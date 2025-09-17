‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Pulled ‘Indefinitely’ After Host’s Charlie Kirk Comments

Disney/Mark Seliger

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been pulled “indefinitely” by ABC.

The news comes after host Jimmy Kimmel made remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirke.

On Wednesday, TV station owner Nexstar Media said it would pre-empt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show,” explaining that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Earlier this week, Kimmel caused some controversy with his monologue, saying, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Last week, Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, was assassinated while speaking at a public event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk died at the age of 31 after he was shot in the neck by alleged shooter Tyler Robinson, who is now in custody.

Amid the political discord in the country, Kimmel wrote on Instagram , “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

