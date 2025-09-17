‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Marries Jamie Bogyo

Getty Images

“Industry” star Marisa Abela is now married!

Over the weekend, Abela tied the knot with actor Jamie Bogyo at Firle Place in East Sussex, U.K.

In a feature for British Vogue, Marisa shared, “We wanted to lean into our love of classic, nostalgic romance with our ceremony.”

She added, “Firle Place is such a beautiful home with so much character, and I fell in love with the drama of those big blue doors. But it was equally as important to let our friends really get loose at dinner, so the Soho House in Brighton was perfect.”

Marisa opted for a “timeless” Emilia Wickstead gown. She said, “We are both theatrical. And we don’t shy away from a touch of drama when it feels appropriate, so I knew I wanted my wedding dress to feel like a real moment.”

Jamie wore a Dunhill tuxedo, saying, “The brand represents the absolute best of British tailoring. It gave me the classic silhouette and impeccable craftsmanship any man would want for their wedding tux. I’ve never felt so cool.”

Marisa dished on the ceremony, which took place in the later afternoon. She recalled, “I walked down the aisle to the theme of ‘Cinema Paradiso,’ which was the film that Jamie and I watched at his apartment in Ladbroke Grove before we both told each other, ‘I love you.’”

The pair “wrote [their] own vows.” She noted, “We actually did a legal ceremony at Islington Town Hall the week before, which was incredibly special and intimate, with just our parents in attendance and a lunch at one of our favorite local spots afterwards. This meant that our ceremony at Firle could be totally unique to us, a real celebration of who we are as people and what we mean to one another. It was the greatest moment of our lives. We cried, of course. Completely overwhelmed. There was just so much love in that room. It was just the most personal, heartfelt ceremony.”

The wedding comes a year after Jamie popped the question on Primrose Hill.

Last year, Jamie enlisted Marisa’s friend Polly to help him with the proposal, which she originally thought was an art show.

He shared, “Polly marched her up to the top of the hill and ran in the other direction when Marisa finally saw the picnic blanket and Champagne — then I came out of the trees and got on one knee. [Afterwards] I took her to dinner at Bocca di Lupo, one of our favorite restaurants in London. I made up some excuse as to why we needed to go downstairs, and all of her family and friends were waiting for us in the private dining room.”

Marisa called it the “best day of [her] life,” adding, “The next day we already had a holiday planned in Greece, so we sort of had an ‘engagement moon’ – we highly recommend it!”

Jamie proposed after four years of dating.