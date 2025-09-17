Movies September 17, 2025
First Look at Ryan Gosling in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’
Director Shawn Levy is giving fans a sneak peek at Ryan Gosling in “Star Wars: Starfighter.”
Levy shared a first look photo of Gosling and co-star Flynn Gray behind the scenes with the caption, “Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter” He tagged the location as Sardinia, Italy.
In the photo, Ryan and Flynn appear to be in costume with windblown hair, standing against an ocean backdrop.
The film will be a standalone story, introducing new characters, and also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Amy Adams.
The movie is slated for release on May 28, 2027.