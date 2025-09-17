‘DWTS’: Robert Irwin Reveals What Sister Bindi Told Him After First Dance (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were “Born to Be Wild” with their “Dancing with the Stars” week 1 jive.

“Extra’s” Sadie spoke with Robert and Witney, who reacted to Derek Hough calling it the best first dance he’s ever seen!

Witney said, “That’s huge!”

Robert chimed in, “I have no idea what to say. Like, when I heard that, I honestly was like, ‘I’m sure I’ve misheard him.’ Honestly, like I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful for Witney… I didn’t know I could move. I didn’t know I had any sense of rhythm. Nothing! I had literally no idea.”

Witney called Robert “a good student.”

He also dished on the sweet moment he shared with sister Bindi Irwin, saying, “She just said, ‘I love you and I’m really proud of you.’ And that just means everything. I just can’t help but get emotional when I talk about my family… they are everything to me.”

Robeert also noted that the look on his little niece Grace’s face made the night for him. He said, “She looked at me and she was like, ‘Yes.’ And I’m like, ‘If Grace is happy, I’ve won.’”

Irwin felt like he’s already won with the show, explaining, “The mark of success for me is if we’re having a good time, if we’re having fun and it just felt fun, and we want to bring a sense of positivity into the world because we all need that right now. We really do.”