Getty Images

Cardi B, 32, and Stefon Diggs, 31, have a baby on the way!

The rapper confirmed the news to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” revealing, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

Cardi shared, "I'm excited… I'm happy," she said. "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

She also gave some insight into her relationship with Diggs, a New England Patriots wide receiver.

"Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other,” the Grammy winner explained. “We're like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that's just what we are."

Getty Images

Cardi recently sparked pregnancy speculation during her civil assault trial.

She told Gayle, "I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding… On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I'm saying? Let me close some deals first. And it's like, you don't really want to say right way that you're pregnant. It's like, 'Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'"

The interview was pre-taped, and Cardi confessed that she hadn’t even told her parents at that point, but planned to before the episode aired. "I'm very scared of my parents!" she joked, adding that they do like Stefon. "They like him, they do like him," she insisted.

Cardi, who is dropping “Am I the Drama?” on September 19, told the audience, "By the way, now that I talked about it, y'all better get my album. Y'all wanted to know, right? Now you know. Now y'all can buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told y'all, now go support my album 'cause I'm a mother of four now!"

E! news first linked Cardi and the athlete in October 2024, and they have been spotted together over the last several months.

Cardi B is in the midst of a divorce from Offset. They wed in 2017, and she filed for divorce in 2020. They reconciled, but she filed again in July 2024.

The exes share Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September 2024.