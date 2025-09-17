Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Marries Disney Star

Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure’s daughter Natasha is married!

The 27-year-old wed “Good Luck Charlie” star Bradley Steven Perry, 26, over the weekend.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram with a carousel of wedding photos, writing, “Mr. & Mrs. Perry.”

“Full House” actress Candace posted even more pics on her Instagram, writing, “We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️.”

People magazine caught up with Natasha and Bradley, who dished on their nuptials, which took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Sunday.

The couple told the magazine, "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend. This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."

Natasha had a “specific vision for the day,” so they didn’t hire a wedding planner. She noted, "Every DIY craft and design project you could think of, we tried our very best to take on." That included custom invites and signage and handwritten notes to guests.

The bride confessed, "By the time our wedding rolled around, I had completely overtaken Bradley’s place and turned it into a full-on arts and crafts workshop."

For the wedding, Natasha wore a gown from Kinsley Couture Bridal in Walnut Creek, California.

She shared, "This gown has intricate and breathtaking floral lace, with a strapless and sculpted bodice top, flaring out into a full princess-like skirt. It captures everything I had ever envisioned myself wearing, with the right balance of elegance and femininity."

She asked Candace to be her “something blue,” and her mom obliged.

"She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right," Natasha said.

Her dad Valeri walked her down the aisle to "Mia & Sebastian’s Theme" from “La La Land.” The song has special meaning for Natasha and Bradley as it is from the first film they ever watched together.

"Every time I hear that song, I think of Bradley, and I instantly knew it had to be the one I walked down the aisle to," she said.

While they exchanged traditional vows at the ceremony, the couple had already exchanged handwritten personal vows at their first look.

For Perry, music was an important element to the wedding. He requested jazz for the ceremony and cocktail hour. At the reception, the newlyweds danced to “Again” by Doris Day and the Mellomen.

"It truly sounds like falling in love," Natasha said of the song.

Guests at the wedding included Natasha’s younger siblings Maksim Bure, 23, and Lev Bure, 25. While Perry’s friend, actor Jake Short, who introduced Natasha and Bradley served as best man.

After the ceremony, guests were treated to a "timeless and elegant" reception, featuring a menu of steak, chicken, fish, or a vegetarian option for dinner.

Dessert included a heart-shaped carrot cake from SusieCakes along with gelato.

Perry and Bure also shared their take on marriage.

The Disney Channel star told People, "Marriage to me is making a lifelong commitment to the person that you were born to be with. Natasha is that for me. I get to wake up every day and choose her and honor her. She is everything I’ve ever wanted."

Bure added, "I’m choosing Bradley every single day — in the fun and exciting times, and also the quiet or harder moments. We’re building a life together, side by side. We both have so many dreams and aspirations that we get to conquer as one now. Bradley is my best friend and I’m so lucky to get a partner for life through it all."

They are also looking to the future.

Perry said, "What matters most to me is that every single day I spend with her, I see the future mother of my children. She’s so sweet and protective of everyone around her, and I know she’s going to be the most incredible mom."

Natasha is looking forward to having a family someday, saying, "I personally can’t wait to have little Bradleys running around ... Starting a life together is going to be the most incredible journey that I can’t wait to embark on. He’s just my person."

The couple went Instagram official in July 2024, and he popped the question in April 2025.

Natasha said Bradley “went all out” with a surprise proposal.

She told People, "He planned a completely fake work event through both of our management teams, so I truly had no idea what I was walking into. I was fully convinced I was heading up for business, when in reality he had arranged a beautiful brunch with just our families. Even when he was down on one knee, I couldn’t wrap my head around what was happening!"