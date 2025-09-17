Bad Bunny Leads 2025 Latin Grammy Nominations

Getty Images

Bad Bunny might need a bigger trophy case!

The Puerto Rican singer just nabbed 12 Latin Grammy nominations, more than any other artist this year.

He’s in the running for album of the year with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” and has two nods for record of the year and song of the year for tracks “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “DTmF.”

Bad Bunny now has a whopping 40 nominations total, taking home 12 in years past.

He’s in good company ,too, competing for Album of the Year against CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Vicente García, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose and Alejandro Sanz.

Meanwhile, Edgar Barrera — who has worked with stars including Shakira, Karol G, Maluma this year — and duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are right on Bad Bunny’s heels with 10 nominations each.

