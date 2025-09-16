Why Carrie Ann Inaba Will Be Absent from ‘DWTS’ Season 34 Premiere

Getty

Carrie Ann Inaba won’t be judging the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 premiere tonight.

On Tuesday, Carrie took to Instagram to reveal her absence, saying, “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”

She added, “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home. 🤍🙏. Have a great show everyone! 🪩💃🏻🕺🏻⭐️”

People magazine reports no one will be stepping into Carrie’s role tonight.

After hearing the news, “Extra’s” Derek Hough commented with some hearts.

Derek’s sister Julianne Hough, who is a co-host of “Dancing with the Stars,” wrote, “Get better soon sis ❤️‍🩹.”

As for what to expect this season, Julianne recently told Derek at the “Extra” studios, “This is gonna be our best season yet. I think that we have the best cast and some really exciting surprises. There’s some epic people, some epic themes.”

Ahead of the premiere, Derek caught up with this year’s fresh batch of celeb contestants, including Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron and Alix Earle.