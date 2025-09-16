‘The Originals’ Co-Stars Danielle Campbell & Colin Woodell Are Married

Getty Images

“The Originals” co-stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are officially a married couple!

Two years after their engagement, the two tied the knot in France.

According to photos posted on Instagram, Danielle wore a silk gown, while Colin opted for a black tuxedo.

Colin then changed into a white blazer for the reception.

In one video from the wedding, the two are seen enjoying cake from the same plate!

Danielle and Colin announced their engagement in the summer of 2023.

At the time, Danielle shared a series of photos, which included her engagement ring. She wrote on Instagram, “You and me.”