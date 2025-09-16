Getty Images

Award-winning actress and singer Scarlett Johansson is now adding “director” to her résumé with her upcoming film “Eleanor the Great,” coming out in theaters September 26.

In an interview with “Extra’s” Derek Hough, Scarlett opened up about what — or more appropriately who — inspired her to step behind the camera. She credited the legendary Robert Redford, who she starred with in the 1998 film "The Horse Whisperer" when she was only 12 years old.

“I remember watching [Robert Redford] choreograph a really complicated scene in the riding arena, and he was blocking it out and decided where the camera was gonna go,” she reflected.

Johansson went on, “Watching him go from that and then have this intimate conversation with me as an actor... I just felt that it just seemed like a very interesting job and there was a lot to do."