Robert Redford: Meryl Streep & More Celebrities React to Film Icon’s Death

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor and director Robert Redford.

The New York Times reports Redford passed away on Tuesday at 89 years old.

Meryl Streep, who starred opposite Redford in “Out of Africa,” told Deadline in a statement, “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Jane Fonda, who worked with Robert on multiple films, told "Extra" in a statement, “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Ron Howard called Redford an "Artistic Gamechanger" on X, adding, "#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement."

Referencing Redford’s role as Hubbell Gardiner in the 1973 romantic drama “The Way We Were,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, “oh hubbell - we will never be the same - goodnight bob - what a legacy ❤️🌹🥲#sundancefilmfestival #redford”

William Shatner wrote on X, "Condolences to the family of Robert Redford. 😔"

Marlee Matlin praised Robert for creating the Sundance Film Festival, writing on X, “Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”

Colman Domingo posted a message on X, "With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P."

Stephen King shared on X, “Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

Kenneth Cole said on X, "Stunned by the loss of Robert Redford — a colleague, a visionary friend, an idol, and a legendary artist. He created @sundanceorg, where countless artists found their voice and audiences found their stories. His legacy has inspired me and so many other for decades and will live on in all of us. Thank you, Bob. RIP.