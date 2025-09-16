Jelly Roll Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Louis Vuitton

Jelly Roll’s weight-loss journey has led him to Louis Vuitton!

The 40-year-old rocked a dark jacket and pants by the designer for his Vatican City performance for the God of the World concert.

He later posed in the outfit on Instagram, writing, "I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.”

Instagram

Jelly Roll had previously posted a photo of himself shaking hands with the Pope. He wrote, “From rock bottom to holy ground.”

Back in April, Jelly revealed he’d lost nearly 200 lbs.

Getty Images

He attended the Big Night AHT live show, where host Pat McAfee noted his slim-down, saying, “You look like you lost a person.”

He proudly told McAfee, “I started at 540 lbs. and I was 357 lbs. this morning.”

The “Need a Favor” singer said he wasn’t stopping there. The star, who is married to Bunnie XO, revealed, “I’m gonna lose another 100 lbs. and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden!”

Back in November, Jelly Roll chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the red carpet at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, where he showed off his more than 100-lb. weight loss.