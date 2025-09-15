Getty Images

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have reportedly called it quits after dating for less than a year.

A source confirmed the split news to People magazine. The stars have also deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Woodley and Bravo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in Paris in March.

They went Instagram official the following month after heading to the California desert.

At the time, Lucas shared a carousel alongside the caption, “Howdy Slab City 🌵.”

Along with visiting off-grid community and nearby folk art site Salvation Mountain, Lucas also included photos and videos from a concert, likely at Stagecoach.

They were last spotted together in Paris in early August as she cozied up to Bravo on the set of “Emily in Paris.”

A source told People last month that Lucas was a “breath of fresh air for her,” calling him "uncomplicated, kind, not pretentious and emotionally present."

"Her friends love him," the insider said. "It's a whole new vibe… It's the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron," referring to her ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgerts.