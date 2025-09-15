Getty Images

Prince Harry is opening up about his relationship with the royal family in a new interview with The Guardian.

The interview took place while Harry was on a trip to Ukraine for his work with the Invictus Games, just after his visit to the U.K.

A reporter from the paper traveled with Harry and at one point asked about his many revelations about his family, including his father King Charles and brother Prince William, in his documentary, in his memoir “Spare,” and in several interviews.

He insisted, “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

Harry said from his point of view, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Reflecting on what has turned into a royal rift, he said, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability… You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth.”

Harry has been reluctant to bring his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet to the U.K., because he lost some security protections when he stepped down as a senior royal. He fought for higher security in court, but lost.

Harry and his wife and kids now live in California, and The Guardian asked if he would like to spend more time in England with his family. “Yes, I would,” he said.

The Prince, who just met with his father for the first time in over a year, added, “This week has definitely brought that closer.”

He seemed to imply he wants to spend more time with Charles, who is battling cancer.